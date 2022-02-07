Simon Property FFO of $3.09 beats by $0.21, revenue of $1.33B beats by $70M
Feb. 07, 2022 4:06 PM ETSimon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Simon Property press release (NYSE:SPG): Q4 FFO of $3.09 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+17.7% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Domestic property net operating income ("NOI") increased 12.0% compared to 2020. Portfolio NOI, which includes NOI from domestic properties, international properties and NOI from the Company's investment in Taubman Realty Group, increased 22.3% compared to 2020.
- The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $5.90 to $6.10 per diluted share and FFO will be within a range of $11.50 to $11.70 ($11.79 consensus) per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2022.