Take-Two Interactive Software GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.62, net bookings of $866.1M misses by $1.83M

  • Take-Two Interactive Software press release (NASDAQ:TTWO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.62.
  • Net bookings of $866.1M (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.83M.
  • Shares +1.1%.

  • Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

    • GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.41 to $3.46 billion.
    • GAAP net income is expected to range from $361 to $373 million
    • GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $3.10 to $3.20
    • Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 116.6 million.
    • Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $340 million
    • Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $400 million
    • Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $170 million
    • Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $3.37 to $3.42 billion
