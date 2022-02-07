Take-Two Interactive Software GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.62, net bookings of $866.1M misses by $1.83M
Feb. 07, 2022
- Take-Two Interactive Software press release (NASDAQ:TTWO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.24 beats by $0.62.
- Net bookings of $866.1M (+6.4% Y/Y) misses by $1.83M.
- Shares +1.1%.
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
- GAAP net revenue is expected to range from $3.41 to $3.46 billion.
- GAAP net income is expected to range from $361 to $373 million
- GAAP diluted net income per share is expected to range from $3.10 to $3.20
- Share count used to calculate both GAAP and management reporting diluted net income per share is expected to be 116.6 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be over $340 million
- Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) is expected to be over $400 million
- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $170 million
- Net Bookings (operational metric) are expected to range from $3.37 to $3.42 billion