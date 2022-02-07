Brixmor Property FFO of $0.46 in-line, revenue of $295.32M beats by $9.92M
Feb. 07, 2022 4:09 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Brixmor Property press release (NYSE:BRX): Q4 FFO of $0.46 in-line.
- Revenue of $295.32M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.92M.
- Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 92.0%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.4%, and small shop leased occupancy to 86.7%.
- Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 330 basis points.
- Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.6 million square feet and $50.3 million of annualized base rent.
- Reported an increase in same property NOI of 9.7%.
- Guidance: The Company expects 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share of $1.86 - $1.95 and same property NOI growth of 2.0% - 4.0%.
- Expectations for 2022 same property NOI growth include a: Contribution from base rent of 400 - 500 bps,
- Detraction from revenues deemed uncollectible of (250) bps - (150) bps, based on net reserves of 160 – 90 bps of total revenues,
- Contribution from all other line items of 50 bps.