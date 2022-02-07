Brixmor Property FFO of $0.46 in-line, revenue of $295.32M beats by $9.92M

  • Brixmor Property press release (NYSE:BRX): Q4 FFO of $0.46 in-line.
  • Revenue of $295.32M (+9.6% Y/Y) beats by $9.92M.
  • Sequentially increased total leased occupancy to 92.0%, anchor leased occupancy to 94.4%, and small shop leased occupancy to 86.7%.
  • Leased to billed occupancy spread totaled 330 basis points.
  • Total signed but not yet commenced lease population represented 2.6 million square feet and $50.3 million of annualized base rent.
  • Reported an increase in same property NOI of 9.7%.
  • Guidance: The Company expects 2022 Nareit FFO per diluted share of $1.86 - $1.95 and same property NOI growth of 2.0% - 4.0%.
  • Expectations for 2022 same property NOI growth include a: Contribution from base rent of 400 - 500 bps,
  • Detraction from revenues deemed uncollectible of (250) bps - (150) bps, based on net reserves of 160 – 90 bps of total revenues,
  • Contribution from all other line items of 50 bps.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.