Chegg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.07, revenue of $207.5M beats by $12.3M

Feb. 07, 2022 4:09 PM ETChegg, Inc. (CHGG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Chegg press release (NYSE:CHGG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $207.5M (+0.9% Y/Y) beats by $12.3M.
  • Shares +14%.
  • 1Q22 Guidance:
  • Total revenue between $200 and $205 million ($197.8M consensus), with Chegg Services revenue between $183 and $188 million;
  • Gross margin between 71 and 72 percent;
  • And adjusted EBITDA between $56 and $58 million.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Total revenue to be in the range of $830 to $850 million ($835.97M consensus), with Chegg Services revenue in the range of $770 to $790 million, and Chegg Services organic revenue growing in the 8 to 10 percent range;
  • Gross margins to be in the range of 70 to 72 percent
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $260 to $270 million
  • free cash flow conversion to be in the range 50% to 60% of adjusted EBITDA.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.