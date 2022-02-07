Chegg Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.07, revenue of $207.5M beats by $12.3M
Feb. 07, 2022
- Chegg press release (NYSE:CHGG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $207.5M (+0.9% Y/Y) beats by $12.3M.
- Shares +14%.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- Total revenue between $200 and $205 million ($197.8M consensus), with Chegg Services revenue between $183 and $188 million;
- Gross margin between 71 and 72 percent;
- And adjusted EBITDA between $56 and $58 million.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Total revenue to be in the range of $830 to $850 million ($835.97M consensus), with Chegg Services revenue in the range of $770 to $790 million, and Chegg Services organic revenue growing in the 8 to 10 percent range;
- Gross margins to be in the range of 70 to 72 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $260 to $270 million
- free cash flow conversion to be in the range 50% to 60% of adjusted EBITDA.