Teradata Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.30, revenue of $475M misses by $2.58M
Feb. 07, 2022 4:12 PM ETTeradata Corporation (TDC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Teradata press release (NYSE:TDC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $475M (-3.3% Y/Y) misses by $2.58M.
- Shares +5.5%.
- FY22 Guidance:
- Public cloud ARR is expected to increase by approximately 80% year-over-year.
- Total ARR is expected to grow at a mid-to-high-single-digit percentage year-over-year.
- Recurring revenue is expected to grow at a low-to-mid-single-digit percentage year-over-year.
- Total revenue is expected to be flat-to-low-single-digit percentage growth year-over-year vs. 0.83% consensus.
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.75 to $0.85.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $1.82 to $1.92 ($1.76 consensus) up from prior guidance of $1.60 to $1.70.
- Cash flow from operations is expected to be approximately $430 million.
- Free cash flow is expected to be approximately $400 million.
- 1Q22 Guidance:
- GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.39.
- Non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.63 to $0.67 vs. $0.51 consensus.