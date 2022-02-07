Varonis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.03, revenue of $126.5M beats by $4.52M

Feb. 07, 2022 4:13 PM ETVaronis Systems, Inc. (VRNS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Varonis press release (NASDAQ:VRNS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $126.5M (+32.9% Y/Y) beats by $4.52M.
  • Shares +2.7%.

  • For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

    • Revenues of $94.5 million to $96.5 million ($121.98M consensus), or year-over-year growth of 26% to 29%.
    • Non-GAAP operating loss of ($10.5) million to ($9.5) million.
    • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.10) vs. -$0.06 consensus, based on 108.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

    For full year 2022, the Company expects:

    • ARR of $484.0 million to $489.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.
    • Revenues of $485.0 million to $490.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 24% to 26% vs. $476.91M consensus.
    • Non-GAAP operating income of $26.0 million to $29.0 million.
    • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.16 to $0.17 vs. $0.22 consensus, based on 128.5 million diluted shares outstanding.
