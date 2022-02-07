AECOM Technology Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.12, revenue of $3.27B misses by $200M
Feb. 07, 2022 4:13 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AECOM Technology press release (NYSE:ACM): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $3.27B (-1.2% Y/Y) misses by $200M.
- Backlog increased 5% with a 1.2 book-to-burn ratio.
- Operating margin increased 90 basis points to 5.2%.
- AECOM raised its diluted adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.30 and $3.50, which would reflect 21% growth from fiscal 2021 at the mid-point; this guidance incorporates operational outperformance in the first quarter, the benefit from share repurchases to-date, as well as the $0.04 per share benefit to adjusted EPS from a lower than planned first quarter tax rate.
- The Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between $880 million and $920 million, which would reflect 8% growth at the mid-point of the range.
- A segment adjusted operating margin of 14.1% for the full year, which would reflect an increase of 30 basis points as compared to fiscal 2021 and include ongoing investments in the Company’s professionals, digital tools, and innovation to support accelerated organic growth.