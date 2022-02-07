Leggett & Platt GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04, revenue of $1.33B beats by $40M
- Leggett & Platt press release (NYSE:LEG): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.77 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.33B (+12.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Organic sales were up 11%.
- EBIT margin was 11.4%, down from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- 2022 Guidance: Sales are expected to be $5.3–$5.6 billion, +4% to +10% versus 2021.
- Volume expected to be flat to up mid-single digits.
- Raw material-related price increases expected to add sales growth.
- Small acquisitions completed in 2021 expected to add 1%.
- EPS is expected to be $2.70–$3.00.
- Based on this framework, EBIT margin should be 10.5% to 11.0%.
- Operating cash flow approximately $600 million.
- Capital expenditures $150 million.
- Dividends $230 million.