Adverum Biotechnologies names new CMO

Feb. 07, 2022 4:16 PM ETAdverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) has appointed ophthalmologist Richard Beckman, M.D., as the company's new chief medical officer.
  • Most recently, Dr. Beckman served as the CMO at ReNeuron, Inc., where he oversaw clinical development for pipeline candidates including its human retinal progenitor cell therapy program in retinitis pigmentosa. Prior to ReNeuron, Dr. Beckman served as CMO at several companies including Clearside Biomedical, Unilife, Ophthotech, and Neurotech Pharmaceuticals.
  • “I am eager to work with Adverum as we advance ADVM-022 as a potential first intravitreal gene therapy for wet AMD and develop our emerging pipeline candidates,” stated Dr. Beckman.
  • Earlier: Adverum granted FDA’s Orphan Drug Designation for treatment targeting color blindness
