Tenet Healthcare Non-GAAP EPS of $2.70 beats by $1.21, revenue of $4.86B misses by $150M

Feb. 07, 2022 4:20 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare press release (NYSE:THC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.70 beats by $1.21.
  • Revenue of $4.86B (-1.2% Y/Y) misses by $150M.
  • Shares -0.71%.
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in Q4’21 of $1.017 billion.
  • Same-hospital adjusted admissions for Q4’21 were consistent with Q4’20.
  • Same-facility system-wide ambulatory surgical cases increased 4.4% versus Q4’20.
  • Strong cash flow generation in FY 2021 — net cash provided by operating activities of $1.568 billion and free cash flow of $910 million or free cash flow of $1.550 billion.
  • FY 2022 Outlook: Income from continuing operations available to common shareholders Outlook range of $4.56 to $6.16 per diluted share; Adjusted diluted earnings per share Outlook range of $5.86 to $7.05; 2022 Outlook ranges include a reduction of approximately $0.50 per diluted share related to a change in the IRS interest expense limitation regulations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Outlook range of $3.375 billion to $3.575 billion, which represents approximately 6% core growth over 2021 at the mid-point of the 2022 range.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities Outlook range of $1.150 billion to $1.450 billion and free cash flow Outlook range of $1.433 billion to $1.683 billion excluding $1.008 billion of the final repayments in FY 2022 associated with Medicare Advance Payments and payroll tax deferrals from FY 2020.
