Sports Illustrated owner TheMaven to conduct reverse stock split, raise $34.5M on Tuesday

TheMaven (MAVN) (AREN), owner of publications such as Sport Illustrated and TheStreet, said that it intends to up-list its shares to NYSE, raise $34.5M, and conduct a 1-for-22 reverse stock split on Tuesday.

TheMaven, which is changing its corporate name to The Arena Group, said the stock split is being conducted to allow the company to qualify to list its shares on the NYSE. The company’s stock is currently traded OTC.

The company also said it plans to raise up to $34.5M as part of its up-listing by offering 2.4M shares. The offering price is assumed at $12.65 per share, which was the last reported bid price of the stock on the OTC market on Jan. 26. The exact offering price has yet to be determined.

The Arena Group’s stock will trade on NYSE under the symbol AREN. B.Riley is serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.

The company expects the transaction to generate net proceeds of $27.3M, or $31.6M if the underwriter’s option to purchase more shares is exercised in full. Proceeds will be used in part to fund the company’s proposed takeover of Athlon Media Group, also known as AMG, for $16M, including $13M in cash.