Biogen signs licensing deal with Xbrane for potential biosimilar to Cimzia

Feb. 07, 2022 4:27 PM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), UCBJF, UCBJYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced it entered into a commercialization and license agreement with Swedish pharmaceutical company Xbrane Biopharma AB for Xcimzane, a proposed biosimilar to CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol).
  • Marketed by UCB SA (OTCPK:UCBJF) (OTCPK:UCBJY), CIMZIA is indicated for adults with rheumatoid arthritis as well as axial spondylarthrosis, psoriasis, and Crohn’s disease. Its global sales reached €1.8B in 2020.
  • Per the terms, Biogen (BIIB) is set to pay an $8M upfront payment to Xbrane, which will be responsible for the pre-clinical research for the candidate. Biogen (BIIB) will carry out its subsequent development with responsibility for the costs related to its marketing authorizations and clinical studies.
  • Xbrane will also be entitled to receive $80M in potential milestone payments in addition to tiered royalties.
  • Biogen’s latest deal follows its recent decision to sell the stake in the biosimilar joint venture, Samsung Bioepis, for nearly $2.3B.
