Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares fell in after-hours trading on Monday after the video game maker reported third-quarter bookings that fell short of estimates.

For the period ending December 31, it generated $866.1 million in bookings, compared to Wall Street estimates of $867.9 million, while it generated $903.3 million in revenue, up 5% year-over-year.

Earnings came in at $1.24 per share for the maker of "Grand Theft Auto," double what Wall Street analysts were expecting.

“Our third quarter performance was outstanding, highlighted by Net Bookings of $866 million, which exceeded our expectations and increased 6% over last year,” said Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two, in a statement. “Fiscal 2022 is shaping up to be another strong year for Take-Two, and we are once again raising our Net Bookings guidance for the year to $3.37 billion to $3.42 billion.

In addition, the company raised its guidance for fiscal 2022, saying it now expects revenue to be between $3.41 billion and $3.46 billion, will earnings between $3.10 and $3.20 per share.

Take-Two shares fell nearly 4% to $168.46 following the release of the results.

The company is holding a conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results.

Last week, Take-Two studio Rockstar Games announced it was working on a new version of "Grand Theft Auto."

Take-Two is in the midst of acquiring Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for $12.7 billion to expand its mobile offerings.