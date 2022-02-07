CooperCompanies to acquire Cook Medical’s reproductive health business for $875M

Feb. 07, 2022 4:34 PM ETThe Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • CooperCompanies (NYSE:COO) will acquire Cook Medical’s reproductive health business, a manufacturer of minimally invasive medical devices focused on the fertility, obstetrics and gynecology markets.
  • COO will pay ~$875M, comprised of $675M at closing and $200M paid in four $50M annual installments.
  • The acquisition will enhance COO's international fertility footprint and medical device portfolio.
  • Excluding one-time charges and deal-related amortization, the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP EPS by ~$0.60 in the first year after closing.
  • The deal is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • “We’re improving our international fertility footprint, especially within the Asia-Pacific region, and adding highly synergistic and respected labor and delivery devices to our ObGyn portfolio," said CooperCompanies CEO Al White.
  • Cook Medical’s reproductive health business had annual revenues of ~$158M in 2021, up roughly 17% Y/Y in constant currency.
