Denbury signs carbon sequestration agreement with Natural Resource Partners
Feb. 07, 2022 4:40 PM ETNatural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP), DENBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Denbury's (NYSE:DEN) subsidiary Denbury Carbon Solutions has signed CO2 sequestration agreement with a subsidiary of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent CO2 sequestration site located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast.
- The agreement provides Denbury with the exclusive rights to develop a CO2 sequestration site on approximately 75,000 acres of pore space controlled by NRP in Baldwin County, near Mobile, Alabama. Denbury estimates the total CO2 storage potential of this site to be over 300 million metric tons.
- "In addition, the combination of this site’s significant expected CO2 storage capacity and its proximity to deep-water ports should enhance the region’s appeal for newbuild industrial development with carbon capture," commented Chris Kendall, Denbury’s President and CEO.
- Denbury estimates that the site could be ready to receive CO2 injection by 2026.
- "Denbury is projected to generate $340 million in positive cash flow at current $80 WTI strip for 2022," writes author Elephant Analytics on Seeking Alpha.