Boeing (BA +2.6%) tops Monday's Dow Jones leaderboard and airline stocks post broad gains, as a "return to normalcy" trade lifts investor sentiment, with an extra boost from the proposed $6.6B merger of Spirit Airlines (SAVE +17.2%) with Frontier Airlines (ULCC +3.5%), the first airline industry merger since 2016.

Also: AAL +5%, UAL +3.8%, JBLU +3.6%, ALK +3.5%, DAL +2.7%, LUV +2.1%.

ETF: JETS

Boeing may have been helped by new policies proposed by the Federal Aviation Administration that would shield employees at planemakers who act in behalf of the federal government to review safety from company pressures.

Separately, Boeing announced a supply agreement for 2M gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel with EPIC Fuels to power its commercial airplanes operations.

The stock apparently was not hurt by a somewhat negative note from Citi analyst Charles Armitage, who said Boeing likely will capture only 40%-45% of the market for large commercial jets in the future, lagging rival Airbus.

"Our long-term forecast suggests Boeing has lost its [two] decade ~50% share of the commercial airliner market," Armitage wrote in maintaining his Hold rating and trimming his stock price target to $219 from $238.

The FAA proposed revisions to airline pilot training last week that would avoid excessive reliance on autopilot.