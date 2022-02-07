StoneX stock edges higher after Q1 earnings smash consensus

Feb. 07, 2022 4:52 PM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • StoneX (NASDAQ:SNEX) stock gains nearly 3% in after-hours trading following first-quarter earnings coming in better-than-expected.
  • Q1 sales of physical commodities were $13.92B, up from just $8.9B in the year-ago period.
  • Q1 interest income of $31.0M vs. $21.2M in Q1 2020.
  • As a result, Q1 revenue of $14.34M surged 55% over the same period a year ago.
  • Q1 net operating revenue of $313.8M compared with $256.1M in Q1 2020.
  • Q1 EPS of $2.04 smashed the $1.23 consensus and gained from $0.98 in Q1 2020.
  • Non-interest expense in the first quarter was $370.5M, up from $332.8M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Its institutional segment income of $31.9M in Q1 slid from $44.8M in Q1 of last year. Meanwhile, the retail segment's income was $23.4Min Q1, up from $17.9M in Q1 2020.
  • Conference call starts on Feb. 8 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Previously, (Jan. 19) StoneX global payments division expanded into digital payments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.