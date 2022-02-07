FDA to perform Axsome facility inspection prior to AXS-07 action date; shares rise 3%
Feb. 07, 2022
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) said that it was informed by the FDA that it should be able to perform a required inspection of a contract manufacturing facility prior to the PDUFA date of April 30, 2022 for AXS-07.
- Company shares are up 3% in after-hours trading.
- The FDA had previously told the company that due to COVID-19-related travel restrictions it might not be able to conduct the inspection prior to the April action date.
- The AXS-07 NDA for migraine is backed by two late-stage trials.