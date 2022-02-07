Crescent Energy unit prices upsized $200M private placement of 7.250% senior notes
Feb. 07, 2022 4:59 PM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) said its subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance priced its $200M private placement of 7.250% senior notes due 2026.
- The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $150M to $200M.
- The notes will mature on May 1, 2026 and pay interest at the rate of 7.250% per year, payable on May 1 and Nov. 1 of each year.
- The first interest payment will be made on May 1.
- The notes were priced at 101% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest from Nov. 1, 2021. The offering is expected to close on Feb. 10.