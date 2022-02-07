Stablecoins, such as Tether (USDT-USD) and USD Coin (USCD-USD) that purport to be backed by fiat currency, are unlikely to become the future of payments, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said in a blog post on Monday.

The district bank makes the distinction between the currency used, i.e., stablecoins, bitcoin, U.S. dollars, and the exchange mechanism. The blog post considers whether distributed ledger technology platforms are here to stay and what's the best possible money that that can be used as a means of payment on that transfer mechanism.

The New York Fed gave three argument against stablecoins: 1) stablecoins tie up liquidity unnecessarily; 2) stablecoins that don't tie up liquidity are risky and less fungible; and 3). "We already have an efficient form of digital money; we just need to adapt it to a new environment."

To sum it up, the authors suggest that tokenized deposits would be a promising route to explore for transmission on DLT platforms. "The principle behind tokenized deposits is straightforward. Bank depositors would be able to convert their deposits into and out of digital assets — the tokenized deposits — that can circulate on a DLT platform."

The three reasons it gives in favor of tokenizing bank deposits are: 1) commercial banks hold deposits for customers that are fractionally backed by reserves, avoiding locking up liquidity; 2) customers can exchange these deposits for goods or service using well-functioning existing payment infrastructures; 3) bank deposits have other attractive features including being protected by deposit insurance and banks facilitate compliance with policies meant to reduce risk of criminal activities, such as money laundering.

"Tokenized deposits may not be the only option that improves upon existing stablecoin offerings. But they provide a useful example of a better type of money that can, and does in limited capacities, circulate on a DLT platform," the authors conclude.

Last November, the President's Working Group on Financial Markets urged Congress to enact legislation that ensures that payment stablecoins are subject to a regulatory framework.