Studio City International secures $165M financing from Melco, plans notes offering
Feb. 07, 2022 5:05 PM ETStudio City International Holdings Limited (MSC)MLCOBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Studio City International Holdings' (NYSE:MSC) subsidiary Studio City Company Limited stated Monday that it plans to offer senior secured notes for net proceeds to partially fund the capital expenditures of the remaining project and for general corporate purposes.
- The interest rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.
- In separate release, Studio City International stated that it has entered into subscription agreements for its private placement offering of $300M priced at $0.75 per share.
- It includes commitment from Melco Resorts & Entertainment's (NASDAQ:MLCO) subsidiary MCO Cotai Investments to purchase ~220M MSC shares valued at $165M.
- Also Read: Macau casino revenue slumps in January ahead of Winter Olympics