Align Technology settles patent infringement, antitrust litigation with 3Shape
Feb. 07, 2022 5:10 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Patent infringement and antitrust litigation that began in November 2017 between Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) and 3Shape A/S has been settled.
- Details of the settlement were not revealed. However, Invisalign customers can continue using scans from 3Shape Trios 2 and Trios 3 scanners for Invisalign case submissions in certain countries and territories outside the United States, China, and Japan.
- Patent infringement claims were pending in federal courts, as were petitions to invalidate patents before the United States Patent Trial and Appeal Board brought by both parties. Also, 3Shape had an antitrust claim pending against Align in Delaware District Court.
