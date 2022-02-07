Editas Medicine down 7% after hours following chief medical officer termination

Feb. 07, 2022 5:23 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments

Termination of Employment on an office desk.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are down 7% in after-hours trading after the company said in a regulatory filing that Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels' employment was terminated, effective immediately.
  • The basis for her termination was not provided.
  • Michaels will receive a severance that includes 12 months of her base salary as well as company contributions to the cost of continuing her health care benefits.
  • Editas added that the payments and benefits under the severance plan are contingent upon her compliance with a release of claims agreement with the company.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Jacob Braun considers Editas a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.