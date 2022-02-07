Editas Medicine down 7% after hours following chief medical officer termination
Feb. 07, 2022 5:23 PM ETEditas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) are down 7% in after-hours trading after the company said in a regulatory filing that Chief Medical Officer Lisa Michaels' employment was terminated, effective immediately.
- The basis for her termination was not provided.
- Michaels will receive a severance that includes 12 months of her base salary as well as company contributions to the cost of continuing her health care benefits.
- Editas added that the payments and benefits under the severance plan are contingent upon her compliance with a release of claims agreement with the company.
