Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) -2.8% post-market following a Bloomberg report that three senior executives in its missiles division - the CFO, VP of contracts and general counsel - have left the company, citing an internal email.

Raytheon faces a U.S. Department of Justice probe into cost reporting and other financial issues involving defense contracts at the missiles division dating back several years, but the Bloomberg report does not specifically say that the departures are related.

Raytheon said on its Q4 earnings conference call last month that it had made progress in its internal investigation into the matter, but that it had set aside $290M in reserves - more than guided previously - in anticipation of "a probable risk of liabilities for damages, interest and penalties" related to the DoJ probe.

Raytheon's FY 2022 earnings guidance fell short of Wall Street estimates, but the stock is still a buy in a gradual commercial aerospace recovery, Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.