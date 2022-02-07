General Dynamics unit bags $229M contract to develop cryptographic key loader
Feb. 07, 2022 5:22 PM ETGDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) unit General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a certified hand-held device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.
- Under this contract, awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, GD will design a National Security Agency-certified key-loader: The Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).
- The initial value of this multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is $229M, with a 10-year period of performance, during which the U.S. Army plans to procure 265K units.
- The NGLD-M will be used broadly by U.S. govt. agencies and U.S. global partners to replace aging Simple Key Loader fill devices.