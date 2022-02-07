General Dynamics unit bags $229M contract to develop cryptographic key loader

Feb. 07, 2022 5:22 PM ETGDBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) unit General Dynamics Mission Systems was awarded a contract by the U.S. Army to develop and produce a certified hand-held device to manage and transfer cryptographic key material and mission planning data.
  • Under this contract, awarded by the Army's Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical, GD will design a National Security Agency-certified key-loader: The Next Generation Load Device-Medium (NGLD-M).
  • The initial value of this multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract is $229M, with a 10-year period of performance, during which the U.S. Army plans to procure 265K units.
  • The NGLD-M will be used broadly by U.S. govt. agencies and U.S. global partners to replace aging Simple Key Loader fill devices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.