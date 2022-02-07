Firm Capital Property Trust acquires 50% stake in Quebec industrial property for $3.2M

Feb. 07, 2022 5:42 PM ETFRMUFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCPK:FRMUF) acquired 50% interest in a multi-tenant industrial property in Saint Laurent, Quebec.
  • The acquisition price for 100% of the property is ~$6.3M, excluding transaction costs.
  • The property totals 34.6K sq. ft. and is in close proximity to the Trust’s Montreal Industrial Portfolio. The property is 100% occupied and accretive to AFFO.
  • FRMUF will be acquiring the Property such that the trust will own 50% and private clients affiliated with certain members of senior management and the board of trustees of the trust owning the remaining 50% in a side-by-side alignment of interest structure.
  • The trust's portion of the acquisition price is ~$3.2M (excluding transaction costs).
  • The property is financing its portion of the acquisition through existing cash resources (including the Trust’s credit facility).
  • Closing of the property is anticipated during Q1 of 2022.
