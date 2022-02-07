Blackstone is said to evaluate merging building materials business with CVC Capital

Feb. 07, 2022 5:44 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) is said in talks about a possible combination of its European building materials retailer with a similar business owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners.
  • Blackstone is in talks about merging Building Materials Europe BV with CVC's Stark Group A/S, according to a Bloomberg report. Blackstone has also been studying other possible partners alongside a potential IPO of BME.
  • Bloomberg first reported in September that Blackstone (BX) was considering an IPO of BME that would be valued at as as much EU6b ($6.9B).
  • Last week, Blackstone, Carlyle said to consider joint bid for Novartis generics business.
