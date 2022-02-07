SPAC HNR Acquisition seeks to raise $75M with eye on energy sector

Feb. 07, 2022

  • SPAC HNR Acquisition Corp. (HNRA)(HNRAU) plans to raise up to $75 million through an initial public offering and seek out a business combination in the energy sector.
  • HNR said it intends to offer 7.5M units priced at $10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one share plus one warrant to buy three-quarters of a share, with each share priced at $11.50.
  • Underwriters will be granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.1M additional units to cover any overallotments. EF Hutton is serving as lead bookrunner.
  • HNR plans to list the units on the NYSE under the symbol HNRAU.
  • The SPAC intends to use proceeds from the transaction to pursue a business combination in the energy sector, including companies engaged in the exploration, transport, production or marketing of natural gas, liquified natural gasses, crude oil, or refined products.
  • HNR is led by Donald Goree, who also serves as chief executive officer and chairman of Houston Natural Resources Corp.
