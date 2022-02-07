Graham Corp. (NYSE:GHM) -30.1% post-market after reporting a surprise FQ3 loss while also cutting its revenue guidance for FY 2022 and suspending its dividend, saying the high volume of defense work has exceeded the labor capacity of its Batavia operations.

The company said it now sees full-year revenues of $120M-$125M, down from its prior outlook of $130M-$140M and below $132.3M analyst consensus, with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $5M after previously forecasting EBITDA profit of $7M-$8M.

Graham suspended its dividend, obtained a waiver of financial covenants, and said it is working with lenders to amend its credit facility in FQ4.

The company said it chose to incur substantial additional costs to maintain critical schedules on two major Navy projects, which led to significant cost overruns and drove the quarter's disappointing results, the breach of financial covenants and the need to suspend the dividend.

CFO Jeffrey Glajch said Graham has "sufficient liquidity between our cash generated from operations and cash on hand for the foreseeable future."