A choppy day of trading on Monday finished with mild losses for the Nasdaq and S&P 500, as stocks looked to stabilize after the sharp slide posted in January and the rebound that marked the early part of last week. The Dow ended the day just above the unchanged mark.

While the overall market showed little direction during the session, refinery stocks experienced a notable buying spree. Outages in facilities in Texas led to projections of supply limitations.

Valero (NYSE:VLO), Marathon (NYSE:MPC), PBF (NYSE:PBF) and Delek (NYSE:DK) all recorded notable advances.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) was another standout winner on the day. Mounting merger speculation sparked a rally of more than 20%, although the stock remains mired near its lows after a devasting fall from its pandemic highs.

Elsewhere in the market, Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) jumped more than 60%, continuing post-SPAC strength.

Looking at some of the day's most notable decliners, Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) lost almost a third of its value during the session. Weak guidance and a major executive change led to the sell-off.

Meanwhile, a double downgrade inspired a decline in shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), taking the stock to a fresh 52-week low.

Sector In Focus

Power outages in the Houston area forced shut-downs at refineries in the region. This, in turn, raised the specter of lowered supplies and higher prices. These dynamics attracted buyers to the sector, sending refinery stocks higher.

Valero (VLO) sat at the epicenter of the situation. The company said its operations were impacted by third-power outages. Meanwhile, the company was forced to burn excess materials at one of its plants as a safety precaution.

VLO climbed more than 3% during the session. Marathon (MPC), which also saw shut-downs at its Galveston Bay refinery, experienced gains as well. The stock rose more than 2% on the day.

Looking elsewhere in the sector, PBF (PBF) rose almost 6%, while Delek (DK) advanced nearly 3%.

Standout Gainer

Beaten-down pandemic play Peloton (PTON) got a major lift amid stepped-up takeover chatter. Shares rallied nearly 21% on speculation that the maker of exercise bikes could become a merger target.

Reports have come out over the last few days indicating that a handful of high-profile companies could be interested in PTON. Names thrown around include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

PTON finished Monday at $29.75, a gain of $5.15. Even though this represented a sizable percentage advance, it only brought the stock to levels it saw in late January.

Overall, the stock has staged a dramatic fall over the past 13 months. From levels above $160 in late December 2020, the stock has lost ground throughout 2021 and early 2022, as pandemic demand for in-home exercise equipment has dwindled.

PTON is coming off a recent 52-week low of $22.81.

Standout Loser

Cerence (CRNC) plunged following the release of its quarterly results. The company reduced its forecast and announced a new top finance executive, driving a 31% tumble in its share price.

The provider of automotive assistants issued a mixed performance in its latest quarter, beating on earnings but revealing an uninspiring revenue figure. At the same time, the company cut its 2022 revenue forecast, saying it now expects a figure between $365M and $385M. Analysts were looking for a number closer to $414M.

Along with the quarterly update, CRNC announced a major executive change. The company said Mark Gallenberger, its CFO, will retire on March 11. Company newcomer Mitch Cohen will take over as interim CFO.

Dragged down by the news, CRNC plunged $19.97 to finish at $43.61. The stock also established a fresh intraday 52-week low of $40.11.

The stock, which had topped $130 early in 2021, has been losing ground since the second half of November. Shares have dropped nearly 62% over the past six months.

Notable New High

Anghami (ANGH), which recently came public via a SPAC deal, spiked nearly 62% on Monday. With the advance, shares were able to record an early post-public high.

The company closed a merger with Vistas Media late last week, beginning its Wall Street career last Friday. After closing at $9.83 on Thursday, shares jumped to $17.91 before moderating before the close. They ended Friday at $12.07 -- a 23% jump from the previous finish.

Monday saw another massive advance. The stock closed at $19.50, a gain of $7.43 on the session. It also touched a post-SPAC high of $23.10 during the day.

Notable New Low

An aggressive bearish turn by a Wall Street analyst put Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) under pressure. The stock retreated 3% to record a new 52-week low.

Citi slashed its rating on SWK to a Sell, saying the firm will struggle with acquisitions that pull down margins and a lack of new blockbuster products. The move represents a double downgrade from the firm's previous investment opinion of Buy.

Analyst Eric Lau warned of potential market share losses, based on a strong outlook from competitor Techtronic.

SWK declined $5.58 to close at $160.95. During the day, shares reached as low as $160.49 -- a fresh intraday 52-week low.

The stock set a 52-week high of $225 last May but steadily retreated from that peak through the next several months. After range-bound trading starting in October, shares have been losing ground again over the past few weeks.

SWK has now finished lower in three of the last four sessions, breaking through support to reach its lowest level since October 2020. The stock has fallen about 14% in the past month.

Ready for more of the day's biggest winners and losers? Click over to SA's On The Move section.