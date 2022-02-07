EDF cuts nuclear guide again, Biden says Nord Stream 2 could be no more
Feb. 07, 2022 6:00 PM ETEQNR, NRT, VET, LNG, CEIX, BTU, ECIFFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor5 Comments
- EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF) out after the close lowering nuclear power production guidance again, as the embattled producer sees its Chinon 3 reactor offline until mid July.
- After finding cracked pipes in reactors at Civaux in December, shares of EDF plunged when the company indicated it would be taking extended maintenance at four reactors in January.
- On January 13th, EDF revised its nuclear generation outlook from 330-360TWh to 300-330 TWh for 2022; today, the company reduced guidance further to 295-315TWh.
- The Company's 2023 output estimate of 340-370TWh "will be update as soon as possible."
- Also making headlines today, President Biden at a joint press conference with Germany's Chancellor said "if Russia invades then there will be there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2" -- the statement came after the White House waived sanctions on the pipeline last May.
- With an aging nuclear fleet becoming increasingly unreliable and gas supplies becoming less secure (NYSE:EQNR) (NYSE:LNG) (NYSE:SHEL) (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT), France published a decree Sunday increasing coal burning allowances in France by ~50%.
- Benchmark Newcastle coal futures were closed at the time of the announcement, but traded up ~4% earlier Monday, and sit ~all-time highs (NYSE:BTU) (NYSE:CEIX).
- With Goldman in the press this morning citing shortages of all commodities, perhaps coal's best days lie ahead.