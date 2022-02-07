AMC promising NFTs to early buyers of 'Batman' tickets
Feb. 07, 2022 6:03 PM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC), TBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has announced its latest bow to the crypto community in its investor fanbase: a limited-edition nonfungible token for buyers of certain tickets to upcoming hero film The Batman.
- Moviegoers who buy or reserve a ticket by Feb. 14 to see The Batman (NYSE:T) by March 6 can scan their ticket in-theater to receive redemption instructions for a Batman NFT.
- AMC stock is up 0.9% after hours.
- "Rewarding early ticket purchasers with this limited-edition The Batman NFT will deliver fans more of the franchise they love," says AMC CEO Adam Aron.
- Tickets go on sale at AMC on Feb. 10, with the film opening on March 4.
- The NFTs will be minted by Palm NFT Studio from the DC Universe platform.
- Aron has spent the company's last few earnings calls floating ideas he says he's received from his crypto-friendly retail investor base, including accepting several digital currencies in addition to the U.S. dollar, and exploring joint ventures for NFTs.