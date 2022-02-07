AMC promising NFTs to early buyers of 'Batman' tickets

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) has announced its latest bow to the crypto community in its investor fanbase: a limited-edition nonfungible token for buyers of certain tickets to upcoming hero film The Batman.
  • Moviegoers who buy or reserve a ticket by Feb. 14 to see The Batman (NYSE:T) by March 6 can scan their ticket in-theater to receive redemption instructions for a Batman NFT.
  • AMC stock is up 0.9% after hours.
  • "Rewarding early ticket purchasers with this limited-edition The Batman NFT will deliver fans more of the franchise they love," says AMC CEO Adam Aron.
  • Tickets go on sale at AMC on Feb. 10, with the film opening on March 4.
  • The NFTs will be minted by Palm NFT Studio from the DC Universe platform.
  • Aron has spent the company's last few earnings calls floating ideas he says he's received from his crypto-friendly retail investor base, including accepting several digital currencies in addition to the U.S. dollar, and exploring joint ventures for NFTs.
