Tenet Healthcare unchanged after hours despite bottom-line earnings beat

Feb. 07, 2022

Modern Hospital Building

JazzIRT/E+ via Getty Images

  • Shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) are unchanged in after-hours trading despite beating Street estimates on the bottom line in its Q4 2021 earnings.
  • Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.70 beat by $1.21. However, revenue of $4.86M missed by $150M.
  • Net income in the quarter dropped 23% year-over-year to $419M.
  • Net operating revenue of ~$4.9B was about a ~1% decline from Q4 2020.
  • Tenet said that same-hospital adjusted admissions for Q4 2021 were similar to the prior-year period, while same-facility system-wide ambulatory surgical cases increased 4.4% year over year.
  • For FY 2022, the company projected adjusted net income from continuing operations of $645M-$775M and adjusted diluted EPS of $5.86-$7.05.
  • Tenet ended the year with ~$2.4B in cash.
