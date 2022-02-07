Cheniere Energy (LNG, CQP) said it has reached "substantial completion" of the sixth production unit at its Sabine Pass liquefaction project in Louisiana.

The company said financial results of liquefied natural gas sales from Train 6 going forward will be reflected in the Cheniere Partners' operating results.

Sabine Pass now has five fully operational liquefaction units; when all six trains are completed, aggregate nominal production capacity will total 30M mt/year of LNG, processing more than 4.7B cf/day of natural gas into LNG.

"Cheniere Energy has finished its rapid growth phase and is now moving towards sustainable growth and strong cash flow," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.