'Jackass Forever' easily unseats 'Spider-Man' atop box office
- Jackass Forever (VIAC, VIACA) was the easy winner when it came to which film would displace Spider-Man: No Way Home (NYSE:SONY) from box-office leadership.
- The new film, the fifth in a franchise based off a bruising, irreverent 20-year-old MTV stunt series, grossed $23.2 million over the weekend, easily outpacing rival debut Moonfall (LGF.A, LGF.B) with $9.9 million.
- And Moonfall barely edged Spider-Man, a record-setter that drew $9.5 million in its eighth week of release, and Scream (VIAC, VIACA), which pulled $4.75 million in its fourth week.
- Back to Jackass: Paramount had figured it for an opening in the mid-teens, and the upside surprise will no doubt be welcome for an inexpensive film (about $10 million to produce) that was set to profit almost upon opening.
- Spider-Man dropped to single-digit millions of dollars as expected, but now pulls within $12 million of the No. 3 all-time domestic grosses spot held by Avatar (which grossed $760.5 million total). On a worldwide basis, it's grossed $1.776 billion, good for sixth all-time behind the $2.048 billion of Avengers: Infinity War.
- Behind Scream, meanwhile, was Sing 2 (NASDAQ:CMCSA), plugging along at fifth place with $4.2 million. The pandemic's biggest animated hit has piled up $139.6 million in cumulative grosses.
- Cinema tickers: AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF); Cinemark (NYSE:CNK); (NYSE:IMAX); Marcus (NYSE:MCS); Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF); National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).
- On Monday, AMC made its latest appeal to its crypto fan base by promising free NFTs to early ticket buyers for The Batman.