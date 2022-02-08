Digital advertising firm Aleph Group files for IPO, recently valued at $2B
Feb. 07, 2022 7:00 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Digital advertising firm Aleph Group, which was valued at $2B last year, has filed to hold an initial public offering of its stock on NYSE.
- Details of the deal were not disclosed in the filing. Lead underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and BofA Securities.
- The company intends to list its shares on NYSE under the symbol ALEF.
- Aleph specializes in connecting major digital platforms with advertisers and consumers in emerging and underserved countries. The company has advertising agreements with global platforms such as Twitter, Meta, Tiktok, Snapchat, Microsoft, Spotify and Twitch.
- Aleph reported net income of $26M on net revenue of $131M for 2021.
- In July 2021, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners announced its CVC Fund VIII bought a minority stake in Aleph for $470M, valuing the company at $2B. Last month, Twitter also bought a minority position.
- In 2021, Aleph appointed former Snap chief strategy officer Imran Khan as chairman.
