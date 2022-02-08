Activist investor said to push for Guess to remove co-founders from board

Feb. 07, 2022

  • Activist investor Legion Partners is calling for fashion designer Guess Inc. (NYSE:GES) to remove the company's co-founders from its board following sexual-misconduct allegations. Guess gained 1.4% in after hours trading.
  • Legion Partners, which has a roughly 2.5% stake in Guess (GES), is calling for the board to remove Paul Marciano and his brother, Maurice Marciano, according to a WSJ report, which cited a person familiar and a letter sent to the board on Monday. Legion also wants Paul Marciano to be removed from his position as chief creative officer.
  • Guess told the WSJ in response to Legion's request that the company has "strongly refuted these allegations fully in the past and are contesting them vigorously.”
  • Paul Marciano resigned in June 2018 as the company's executive chairman after a special committee completed an investigation into allegations of improper conduct.
  • Guess first announced in February 2018 that it was investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Chairman Paul Marciano.
