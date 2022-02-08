Kennametal Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.03, revenue of $486.67M misses by $9.29M

Feb. 08, 2022 12:53 AM ETKennametal Inc. (KMT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kennametal press release (NYSE:KMT): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $486.67M (+10.5% Y/Y) misses by $9.29M.
  • Expectations for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 and the full year are as follows: For Q3 Sales expected to be $500 million to $520 million vs. $536.45M consensus; Adjusted operating income expected to be at least $55 million.
  • For FY2022: Strong operating leverage for the full year; Prior year temporary cost controls of approximately $25 million; Free operating cash flow at approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income; Capital spending is now expected to be $110 million to $120 million; Primary working capital trending toward 30 percent of sales by year-end and Adjusted ETR is now expected to be 26 - 28 percent.
