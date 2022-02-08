Asia-Pacific stocks mixed as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data

Feb. 08, 2022 1:30 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.13%. Japan January economy watchers survey current conditions 37.9 vs 56.4 prior; Japan data for December: Real wages -2.2% y/y and Household spending -0.2% y/y

China +0.25%. ICYMI - The Commerce Dept. added 33 Chinese companies to red flag list. The companies have beend added to what is known as the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide where U.S. officials have been unable to do customary checks.

Hong Kong -1.14%.

Australia +1.07%. Australia business confidence data for January +3 (vs. -12 prior); Australia weekly consumer confidence 99.9 (prior 101.8)

India -0.57%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 1.37 points at 35091.12, S&P 500 down 0.37% at 4483.80, while Nasdaq down 0.58% at 14015.68.

Inflation expectations due from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on 9 February at 0200 GMT.

Oil prices eased ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies.

Brent crude was last down 40 cents, or 0.15%, at $92.55 a barrel by 0347 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down by 1 cent at $91.31 a barrel.

Gold prices were steady as inflationary pressures kept the safe-haven metal supported near previous session’s one-week high, while market participants awaited U.S. inflation data that is crucial for the Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline.

Spot gold was steady at $1,821.26 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,821.30.

Silver rose 0.1% to $23.01 per ounce, platinum was steady at $1,020.06, and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,266.79.

U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.01%; S&P 500 +0.04%; Nasdaq +0.07%.

