International Petroleum reports Q4 results
Feb. 08, 2022 1:42 AM ETInternational Petroleum Corporation (IPCFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- International Petroleum press release (OTC:IPCFF): Q4 net income of $66.92M vs. net loss of $45.25M a year ago quarter.
- Revenue of $215.3M (+108.3% Y/Y) misses by $6.4M.
- During the fourth quarter of 2021, our assets delivered average net production of 46,800 boepd.
- "We are pleased to announce our 2022 average net production guidance is 46,000 to 48,000 boepd. We forecast operating costs for 2022 to be USD 15.2 per boe. We also forecast significant free cash flow generation based on our 2P reserves base of an aggregate of more than USD 900 million to USD 1,800 million over the period of 2022 to 2026. Our 2022 capital expenditure budget is USD 127 million, as IPC focuses our 2022 strategy on strong free cash flow generation whilst growing our production and maturing our significant contingent resource base."