ALK-Abelló A/S reports Q4 results

Feb. 08, 2022 1:50 AM ETALK-Abelló A/S (AKBLF), AKABYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ALK-Abelló A/S press release (OTCPK:AKBLF): Q4 EBITDA more than doubled to DKK136M vs. DKK64M, reflecting higher sales, improved gross margins and a modest increase in capacity costs.
  • Revenue of DKK 1.1B (+11.0% Y/Y).
  • For 2022, ALK expects revenue growth of 8-12% and a further improvement in profitability vs. DKK 3,916 million in FY21.
  • EBITDA is expected to increase to DKK 625-725 million (2021: DKK 534 million); R&D costs are expected to increase to DKK 650-700 million (2021: DKK 631 million). Sales and marketing costs are also expected to increase, reflecting investments in current and future growth drivers, including China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.