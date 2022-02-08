ALK-Abelló A/S reports Q4 results
- ALK-Abelló A/S press release (OTCPK:AKBLF): Q4 EBITDA more than doubled to DKK136M vs. DKK64M, reflecting higher sales, improved gross margins and a modest increase in capacity costs.
- Revenue of DKK 1.1B (+11.0% Y/Y).
- For 2022, ALK expects revenue growth of 8-12% and a further improvement in profitability vs. DKK 3,916 million in FY21.
- EBITDA is expected to increase to DKK 625-725 million (2021: DKK 534 million); R&D costs are expected to increase to DKK 650-700 million (2021: DKK 631 million). Sales and marketing costs are also expected to increase, reflecting investments in current and future growth drivers, including China.