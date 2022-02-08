Aker Solutions GAAP EPS of NOK0.23, revenue of NOK8.7B
- Aker Solutions press release (OTC:AKRTF): Q4 GAAP EPS of NOK0.23.
- Revenue of NOK8.7B (+26.5% Y/Y).
- In the fourth quarter, Aker Solutions delivered an order intake of NOK 9.3 billion, equivalent to 1.1x book-to-bill. At the end of the quarter, the backlog stood at NOK 49.2 billion, an increase of 29 percent from NOK 38.0 billion a year ago.
- Outlook: 2022 overall revenue is at this stage expected up by more than 20% from 2021, based on secured backlog and market activity; 2022 overall underlying EBITDA-margin is at this stage expected up from 2021; Working Capital fluctuates with large project work and is expected to trend in the range around NOK -2,000 to -800 million in 2022; Capex has been reduced and is expected to remain in the range around 1.5 to 2.0% of revenue moving forward, with some flexibility and Target annual dividends of 30-50% of Net Profit over time