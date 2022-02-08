Idorsia GAAP EPS of -CHF 1.32, revenue of CHF 5M

Feb. 08, 2022 2:05 AM ETIdorsia Ltd (IDRSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Idorsia press release (OTCPK:IDRSF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -CHF 1.32.
  • Revenue of CHF 5M (-16.7% Y/Y).
  • Guidance for 2022: Net revenue around CHF 145 million vs. CHF35 million in FY2021; US GAAP operating expenses around CHF 975 million and non-GAAP operating expenses around CHF 920 million – leading to US GAAP operating loss of around CHF 840 million and non-GAAP operating loss of around CHF 785 million – unforeseen events excluded.
  • Profitability target: The company is committed to become profitable and expects to reach this goal in 2025 with sales above CHF 1 billion.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.