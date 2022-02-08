Idorsia GAAP EPS of -CHF 1.32, revenue of CHF 5M
Feb. 08, 2022 2:05 AM ETIdorsia Ltd (IDRSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Idorsia press release (OTCPK:IDRSF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -CHF 1.32.
- Revenue of CHF 5M (-16.7% Y/Y).
- Guidance for 2022: Net revenue around CHF 145 million vs. CHF35 million in FY2021; US GAAP operating expenses around CHF 975 million and non-GAAP operating expenses around CHF 920 million – leading to US GAAP operating loss of around CHF 840 million and non-GAAP operating loss of around CHF 785 million – unforeseen events excluded.
- Profitability target: The company is committed to become profitable and expects to reach this goal in 2025 with sales above CHF 1 billion.