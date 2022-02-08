BP Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.23, revenue of $52.24B; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance

Feb. 08, 2022 3:17 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP), BPAQFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • BP press release (NYSE:BP): Q4 Non-GAAP EPADS of $1.23.
  • Revenue of $52.24B (+73.1% Y/Y).
  • Operating cash flow of $6.1B includes a working capital build of $2.2B.
  • For full year 2021 ROACE was 13.3%.
  • For the fourth quarter bp has announced a dividend of 5.46 cents per ordinary share payable in March 2022.
  • During 2021 bp generated surplus cash flow of $6.3B.
  • Capital expenditure in the fourth quarter and full year was $3.6B and $12.8B respectively.
  • 1Q22 guidance: Looking ahead, it expects first-quarter 2022 reported upstream production to be lower than fourth-quarter 2021 reflecting base decline and higher maintenance. Within this, we expect production from both oil production & operations and gas & low carbon to be lower.
  • In the first quarter of 2022, it expects industry refining margins to remain broadly flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • In the customer businesses it expects product demand to remain impacted by ongoing uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions and continued additive supply shortages in Castrol. In products it expects energy costs to remain under pressure.
  • 2022 Guidance: For full year 2022 it expects both reported and underlying upstream production to be broadly flat compared with 2021; expects production from oil production & operations to be slightly higher and production from gas & low carbon to be slightly lower.
  • The other businesses & corporate underlying annual charge is expected to be in a range of $1.2-1.4 billion for 2022.
  • Depreciation, depletion and amortization is expected to be at a similar level to 2021.
  • The underlying ETR for 2022 is expected to be around 35%.
  • Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments for the year are expected to be around $1.4 billion pre-tax.
  • The company now expects capital expenditure of $14-15 billion in 2022 and continues to expect a range of $14-16 billion per annum through 2025.
