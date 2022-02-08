Outokumpu Oyj GAAP EPS of €0.33, revenue of €2.21B

Feb. 08, 2022 3:24 AM ETOutokumpu Oyj (OUTFF), OUTKDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Outokumpu Oyj press release (OTC:OUTFF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €0.33.
  • Revenue of €2.21B (+63.7% Y/Y).
  • Stainless steel deliveries were 586,000 tonnes vs. 523,000 tonnes in a year ago quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to €326M vs. €78M in a year ago quarter.

  • Outlook for Q1 2022: Group stainless steel deliveries in the first quarter are expected to increase compared to the fourth quarter.

  • The European ferrochrome benchmark price remained stable at USD 1.80/lb for the first quarter.

  • COVID-19 remains a risk and could potentially impact operations and logistics.

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2022 is expected to be on a similar or higher level compared to the fourth quarter.

