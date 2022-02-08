Nissan Motor reports FQ3 results; raises full year guidance

Feb. 08, 2022 3:55 AM ETNissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Japanese automaker Nissan Motor press release (OTCPK:NSANY): FQ3 net income was ¥32.7B
  • Revenue of ¥2.21T (-0.5% Y/Y).
  • Operating profit was ¥52.2B, and the operating profit margin was 2.4%.
  • FY2021 outlook: Nissan is forecasting net revenue of ¥8.71T; sales volume forecast for fiscal 2021 remains unchanged at 3.8 million units.
  • The company foresees an operating profit of ¥210B, an increase of ¥30B over the previous outlook, reflecting the results of the first nine months.
  • A net profit of ¥205B is expected, an increase of ¥25B yen over the previous outlook.
