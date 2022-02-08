European stocks climb as investors look ahead to U.S. inflation data

London +0.56%.

Germany +0.63%.

France +0.77%. France December trade balance -€11.32 billion vs -€9.73 billion prior; revised to -€9.76 billion.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index gained 0.64% in early trade, with basic resources adding while tech stocks slipped.

Global investors are awaiting key data on Thursday, with the U.S. Labor Department set to release January’s consumer price index figures.

Oil and gas giant BP reported a massive upswing in full-year net profit, its highest in eight years, supported by soaring commodity prices.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than two basis point to 1.94%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.22%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.43%.

European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.36%; CAC +0.32%; DAX +1.53% and EURO STOXX +0.62%.