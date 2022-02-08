Sartorius Stedim acquires Novasep's chromatography division; boosts sales guidance

Feb. 08, 2022 4:26 AM ETSartorius Stedim Biotech ADR (SRTOY), SDMHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

word M and A made with wood building blocks, concept

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK:SDMHF) closed the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division, following approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
  • The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, was expected to be completed in H1 2021.
  • The acquired business generated sales of ~€40M in 2020. Majority of the ~100 employees work at the Pompey site in eastern France and some in the U.S., China, and India.
  • The portfolio acquired comprises chromatography systems primarily suited for smaller biomolecules, such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin, as well as innovative systems for continuous manufacturing of biologics.
  • Since 2018, Novasep and Sartorius Stedim Biotech have also been developing optimized systems for a membrane-based chromatography technology.
  • The company said as the acquisition is expected to generate additional sales revenue growth of around 1% point in 2022, it has updated its guidance.
  • The company now expects its sales revenue to increase by ~15% to 19% (previously ~14% to ~18%), with non-organic growth from acquisitions projected to contribute ~2% points (previously ~1 percentage point). The company's underlying EBITDA margin remains forecasted at more than 35% this year.
