Sartorius Stedim acquires Novasep's chromatography division; boosts sales guidance
Feb. 08, 2022 4:26 AM ETSartorius Stedim Biotech ADR (SRTOY), SDMHFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCPK:SDMHF) closed the acquisition of Novasep's chromatography division, following approval by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
- The acquisition, which was announced in January 2021, was expected to be completed in H1 2021.
- The acquired business generated sales of ~€40M in 2020. Majority of the ~100 employees work at the Pompey site in eastern France and some in the U.S., China, and India.
- The portfolio acquired comprises chromatography systems primarily suited for smaller biomolecules, such as oligonucleotides, peptides, and insulin, as well as innovative systems for continuous manufacturing of biologics.
- Since 2018, Novasep and Sartorius Stedim Biotech have also been developing optimized systems for a membrane-based chromatography technology.
- The company said as the acquisition is expected to generate additional sales revenue growth of around 1% point in 2022, it has updated its guidance.
- The company now expects its sales revenue to increase by ~15% to 19% (previously ~14% to ~18%), with non-organic growth from acquisitions projected to contribute ~2% points (previously ~1 percentage point). The company's underlying EBITDA margin remains forecasted at more than 35% this year.