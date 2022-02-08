JustKitchen becomes exclusive fresh meal partner with Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
Feb. 08, 2022 4:40 AM ETJust Kitchen Holdings Corp. (JKHCF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Just Kitchen Holdings (OTCPK:JKHCF) has entered into a commercial pact to be the exclusive fresh meal provider to Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan.
- Launched in the third quarter of 2021, Uber Mart currently has five delivery-only locations that can be reached by 90% of the over 6.5 million people in the combined cities of Taipei and New Taipei.
- Under the pact, JustKitchen first expects to begin collaborative operations with one Uber Mart location in the center of Taipei, with the remaining Uber Mart locations to follow in the near future.
- Initially, JustKitchen is working to provide Uber Mart with six different fresh-made sandwiches daily, with the goal of supplying more cold and lightly cooked food items in due course.
- In the near future, Uber Mart is planning to open a sixth dark store location in Taiwan. Accordingly, JustKitchen is looking forward to launching the initiatives under this arrangement and expanding on it with Uber Mart over time.
- The company has also secured product placements for its Delivery-Only Food Brands on the "All-Star Sports Day" Reality TV Show.