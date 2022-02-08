Trade data on tap as U.S. flags China's unmet pledges

Officials in Washington are losing patience with China, which continues to fail to meet its purchase commitments of the "Phase 1" trade deal signed during the Trump administration. Specifically, Beijing had promised to buy an extra $200B worth of U.S. agriculture, energy and manufactured products over 2017 levels (in the two years through the end of 2021). The concerns even go beyond the purchase agreements, according to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, and include China's state-centered industrial policy. Did the U.S. or China emerge victorious in the trade war?

Trade data: Economists will get a fresh read of that information today, with the U.S. likely to report a record trade deficit of $83B for December. Be on the lookout for a specific number from China, though data through November showed that China's imports from the U.S. amounted to less than 60% of its pledges. The U.S. has meanwhile maintained tariffs on more than $300B of annual Chinese exports, but analysts differ to whether those are in fact leverage, or are hurting the U.S. more than China.

Remember, tariffs are mainly paid by American companies and consumers. Chinese exporters also haven't had to lower prices to keep their goods competitive, and in fact, have seen a boon from the pandemic as pent-up demand and savings saw large appetite for Chinese-made goods. So what to do? Raising tariffs would be controversial at a time when the U.S. is seeing its highest inflation in decades, while cutting the duties would risk accusations that the administration is going soft on China ahead of mid-term election campaigns (hence, the duties have been "maintained"). Have shadows of the trade war compounded inflation risks?

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Looking for a new strategy, the Biden administration is readying its first broad economic policy for the Asia-Pacific. The framework is expected to be unveiled "within weeks" and will look to fill a hole left by the 2017 departure from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. While the deal isn't expected to try to return the U.S. to TPP measures, like tariff cuts and other traditional market-opening tools, it could include other trade provisions, standards and benefits to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. China strategy? Biden holds first phone call with Xi.

ETFs: FXI, KWEB, CQQQ, MCHI, ASHR, YINN, TDF, CHIQ, GXC, EWH, KBA, YANG, CXSE, CAF, CWEB, PGJ, KURE, CHIX, CYB